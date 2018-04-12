National

Former president Zuma turns 76 — with a stormy year ahead of him

12 April 2018 - 15:16 Naledi Shange and Yasantha Naidoo
Former President Jacob Zuma at the Durban High Court on charges of corruption and fraud. Picture: FELIX DLANGAMANDLA/POOL
Former President Jacob Zuma at the Durban High Court on charges of corruption and fraud. Picture: FELIX DLANGAMANDLA/POOL

This day last year was bittersweet for former president Jacob Zuma because while the ANC rolled out the green and yellow carpet and threw a big bash for his 75th birthday‚ scores of South Africans took to the streets‚ calling for his downfall.

An unfazed Zuma used the occasion to cement his position as the country’s head and eased the concern of his supporters amid growing calls for his removal.

A confident and cool Zuma gave a lengthy address at his party in Klipspruit‚ Soweto‚ in which he brushed off calls by the opposition for him to step down. In closing his lengthy birthday speech‚ Zuma said he would be willing to step down only if that was what the ANC wanted.

"Even if you tell me to resign tomorrow‚ I’ll do so without any animosity‚" he said in Zulu.

He assured the crowd that he would lead the country until the end of his term in 2019‚ but was ready to vacate his position as the ANC head by December‚ referring to the party’s elective conference in Nasrec‚ Johannesburg.

However‚ Zuma did not see his birthday declaration come to pass.

In February this year‚ just two months after Cyril Ramaphosa was appointed as head of the ANC‚ Zuma pleaded with the ANC to give him reasons it wanted him off the presidential seat before the end of his term.

In an exclusive interview with the SABC a calm-looking Zuma said his political party had not given him reasons for its decision to recall him. "I need to be furnished with what is it that I have done‚ and unfortunately nobody has been able to tell me what is it that I’ve done. There are processes in the ANC that need to be followed if I have been doing something wrong."

He resigned later that night.

"I resign as president of the Republic with immediate effect‚" he said‚ "even though I disagree with the decision of the leadership of my organisation … I have always been a disciplined member of the organisation ... As I leave‚ I will continue to serve the people of SA as well as the ANC."

Ramaphosa succeeded him as President.

At his birthday bash in 2017‚ Zuma issued a warning to whoever would fill his position‚ saying that‚ in time‚ his successor would face as much criticism as he had while in office.

On his 76th birthday on Thursday‚ Zuma‚ who was fresh from a brief appearance in the High Court in Durban on Friday where he faced corruption charges relating to the arms deal‚ was all smiles as dozens of ANC Women’s League members broke into song at the launch of the league’s Molo Makhelwane campaign in KwaMashu‚ outside Durban.

The campaign‚ which promotes social cohesion and unity based on knowing your neighbour‚ was launched in tribute to the "undying spirit" of the late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Zuma is expected to speak at a memorial service for Madikizela-Mandela at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Meanwhile‚ birthday messages continue to stream in on social media for the former president‚ who some have dubbed the King of Controversy.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela‚ who also sent greetings to Zuma on his birthday‚ courted controversy with her "happy birthday" tweet when she wished him blessings in the year ahead. EFF leader Julius Malema thanked Madonsela for the tweet‚ saying she was "the best".

Madonsela‚ along with other Twitter users‚ also sent well wishes to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan‚ who shares a birthday with Zuma.

Zuma treated as badly as Madikizela-Mandela by ANC, says bishop

Bishop Timothy Ngcobo says SA and the ANC owe the two an apology for not providing them with the necessary protection when they were at their lowest ...
National
3 hours ago

VERASHNI PILLAY: Religion, politics and Jacob Zuma’s victim defence

The former president has turned to fringe churches to speak for him, as mainstream organisations became increasingly critical, writes Verashni Pillay
Opinion
2 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Zuma's rebel alliance is about to turn nasty. Brace yourself for chaos

'Zuma’s final hand would be to threaten or to foment violence. We know that the man is no constitutionalist'
Politics
3 days ago

SIMON LINCOLN READER: Jacob Zuma’s pantomime of victimhood needs no pity party

Zuma knows what’s coming to him, and he also knows the Stalingrad strategy of frustrating the hell out of the courts with delays and appeals ...
Opinion
6 days ago

LUMKILE MONDI: Stench of putrefaction from the Zuma presidency cannot be ignored

The ANC reinforced and embedded corruption in 2007 by electing Jacob Zuma
Opinion
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Philanthropic South Africans donate R22bn a year, ...
National
2.
Nine in 10 Eastern Cape children do not attend ...
National / Education
3.
Former president Zuma turns 76 — with a stormy ...
National
4.
Tshwane mayor calls cable theft a ‘scourge’ ...
National

Related Articles

Zuma treated as badly as Madikizela-Mandela by ANC, says bishop
National

JUSTICE MALALA: SA has its woes, but it could be worse
Opinion / Food for Thought

PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa must shake off Zuma and get on with his new deal
Politics

VERASHNI PILLAY: Religion, politics and Jacob Zuma’s victim defence
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.