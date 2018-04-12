Deputy Chief Justice dismisses EFF demand that Nombembe recuses himself

The judicial commission of inquiry will not recuse former auditor-general Terence Nombembe as head of investigations for the judicial state-capture commission of inquiry.

On Thursday, head of the inquiry, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo dismissed an objection by the EFF, who questioned Nombembe’s appointment based on him being CEO of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica), which had received a R1.2m donation from the Gupta family-linked company Trillian.

Saica paid back the money to Trillian, which was made in March 2017 as a contribution to its bursary fund for disadvantaged students.

Following the announcement of Nombembe’s appointment, the EFF lodged a formal objection with Zondo asking for Nombembe to be recused from the commission. Zondo said Nombembe and Saica had responded to the EFF’s objection, explaining what had happened and how the money donated to the Thuthuka Bursary Fund (TBF) had been sent back to Trillian after allegations of corruption had surfaced in the media.

He said, based on the explanation, he could see no basis on which Nombembe could be criticised in regard to the donation. "On the contrary, [Nombembe] should be commended for having been part of the decision of the TBF board of directors that the donation be rejected and returned to Trillian Capital."

Zondo said the EFF seemed not to have been aware that the donation was rejected and returned at the time of lodging its complaint. He concluded there was no proper basis for the EFF’s objection to Nombembe’s appointment.