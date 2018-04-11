Whites need not fear being killed over land, says Julius Malema

White farmers need not fear as no blood will be shed in South Africa because of land, assures firebrand EFF leader Julius Malema.

The party has come under increasing criticism for its extremist and even "fascist" statements on land and race.

Speaking at the EFF memorial for ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort in the Free State on Wednesday, Malema said lies were being peddled by "embedded journalists" about the land question so that the West could intervene and "bomb the country".

This comes in the aftermath of a diplomatic incident sparked by comments on fast-tracking visas for white farmers by Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton. The SA international relations department said the Australian government has since distanced itself from these comments.

"No white man has been killed in SA because of the land, not even [AWB leader Eugene] Terre'Blanche was killed because of the land, the most high racist. He was not killed because they wanted to take the land, they killed him because he was molesting young people on the farms. And not paying their salaries," Malema said.

The land would be taken "without a drop of blood", he said.

"There is no case in South Africa of any white person killed because of the land... there is no case in South Africa of any white person forced out of his own property. Not even by EFF. What we did as the EFF is to occupy the unoccupied land, we do it peacefully there is no problem... we are passing time with empty land."

Malema said the EFF was occupying unused land while it waited for "fertile land" to be handed over legally "without killing any white person".

The EFF joined parties across the political spectrum on Wednesday to pay tribute to Madikizela-Mandela in Gauteng and the Free State.

"That’s what ‘mama’ (Madikizela-Mandela) told us — no blood, use the political power to transfer land into the hands of black people. I stand here to commit that there will never be a white man killed in South Africa because of the land, the land will be transferred into the hands of the people peacefully through exercising political power," he said.

