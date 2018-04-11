South African businessman Justin van Pletzen who became an instant online celebrity after a video of him confronting Ajay Gupta in Dubai went viral‚ remains in detention in the emirate city though the reason for his arrest is still unknown.

The South African consulate-general confirmed that Van Pletzen had been arrested in Dubai, according to Department of International Relations and Co-operation spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya. The department said consular staff from the South African mission in Dubai had visited him‚ and promised the department would "maintain contact with Mr van Pletzen and his family to render consular services".

"It is alleged that Van Pletzen’s arrest is linked to a video he recently circulated about Ajay Gupta whom he met in Dubai. However‚ this is yet to be confirmed by the local authorities."

Mabaya said they could not provide more details about Van Pletzen’s charges or when he would appear in court.

Van Pletzen confronted Ajay Gupta outside the Indian Consulate in Dubai on Wednesday as part of a R300 bet. He said if it was not for the strict laws in Dubai he would have "tackled his head off his shoulders".

The 39-year-old father of two‚ who has been in the United Arab Emirates since 2016‚ said he could hardly believe it when he called Ajay’s name and the man walked over to him and shook his hand.

"I wanted to tackle the head off his shoulders. But then I saw the bodyguard behind him and I thought to myself: if you tackle him you are going to get into big trouble‚ probably going to lose your job‚ probably going to go to jail. And I thought‚ just ask him the question. Ask him when he is going home to go face the music."

Ajay Gupta is considered by the Hawks to be a fugitive from justice after failing to hand himself over to authorities in February. The Gupta family is also in trouble with tax authorities in their home country of India and have missed several deadlines to appear before tax authorities there.