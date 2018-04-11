National

Robbers steal 12kg of gold from Kalgold mine storage facility

11 April 2018 - 14:08 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Thieves broke into Harmony Gold’s Kalgold mine, near Mahikeng, on Tuesday morning and stole 12kg of the precious metal, spokesperson Lauren Fourie said.

The robbers accessed "heavily guarded" gold storage facilities in a significant security breach at the North West mine, she said. The incident is being investigated.

"The gold was stored at the mine under heavy security," Fourie said by phone. "It was a brazen attack, luckily nobody was hurt."

The company said that security officers at the plant were ambushed and tied up.

"The intruders gained access into the smelt house by breaching security measures. The gold, which was locked in the oven to cool down, was then stolen. Fortunately, all plant personnel are safe and accounted for," Harmony said.

Bloomberg, with BusinessLIVE

Mike Teke banks on base commodities to win Seriti a place at mining top table

'We are planning how we are going to mine New Largo.'
Business
3 days ago

Gwede Mantashe fuzzy on pushing black ownership of mines beyond 30%

The minister, who has made policy certainty his priority, said: ‘Whether we will ever revise that issue is an issue that is ongoing’
National
22 days ago

The varied roles of the Guptas, SA's own cast of Bollywood villains

The thugs that Zuma would have given us to were thieves first, corrupters of men and women, bullies and sexual predators - each with his own part to ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
‘A hero for us, a fighter with us’: mourners say ...
National
2.
SA will assist businessman detained in Dubai who ...
National
3.
Deputy president gives moving tribute to ...
National
4.
AfriForum files charges against NPA’s Shaun ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.