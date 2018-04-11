Robbers steal 12kg of gold from Kalgold mine storage facility

Thieves broke into Harmony Gold’s Kalgold mine, near Mahikeng, on Tuesday morning and stole 12kg of the precious metal, spokesperson Lauren Fourie said.

The robbers accessed "heavily guarded" gold storage facilities in a significant security breach at the North West mine, she said. The incident is being investigated.

"The gold was stored at the mine under heavy security," Fourie said by phone. "It was a brazen attack, luckily nobody was hurt."

The company said that security officers at the plant were ambushed and tied up.

"The intruders gained access into the smelt house by breaching security measures. The gold, which was locked in the oven to cool down, was then stolen. Fortunately, all plant personnel are safe and accounted for," Harmony said.

Bloomberg, with BusinessLIVE