The 12 Department of Public Works senior officials who were facing a disciplinary hearing relating to the controversial R246m security upgrades at former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead, are off the hook — for good.

Public works spokesperson Thami Mchunu has confirmed that the department settled all cases with the officials in 2017 and that they were all back at work.

"They were settled through negotiations with employee representatives‚ " Mchunu said without elaborating.

This was also confirmed by the Public Service Association’s KwaZulu-Natal manager‚ Claude Naicker‚ who said: "They resolved it via a settlement agreement and the unions are not prepared to talk about it because of the nondisclosure clause."

TimesLIVE has established that while all 12 officials are back at work‚ the cases against two of their colleagues are still pending. However‚ these are expected to be resolved soon.

A source with direct knowledge of the agreement said: "We won’t be going back to the Nkandla issue anymore and that has been settled. I cannot divulge any thing because the employer can take me to task for that because it’s been stamped in front of the commissioner."

The disciplinary hearing centred on the 12 officials not following the correct procedures regarding procurement‚ project management and supply-chain management.

The officials maintained their innocence throughout‚ arguing that they had followed all proper procedures in terms of the security upgrades at Zuma’s homestead.

The disciplinary hearings got under way in 2014 but had to be put on hold after a joint application by Times Media Group (now Tiso Blackstar Group)‚ Media24 and Mail & Guardian for media access to the hearings.

In his judgment delivered in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg in 2016‚ Judge Piet Koen ruled that denying media access to the Nkandla disciplinary hearings was wrong, and he upheld the application by the media groups.

He said the public nature of the Nkandla upgrade demanded that the public be given the full facts to make informed choices‚ including whether or not the disciplinary hearings instigated against the employees were properly founded.

The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that should Zuma be convicted of corruption‚ the state could confiscate his Nkandla homestead for having been built with the "proceeds of crime".

Zuma is facing charges of corruption‚ fraud‚ money laundering and racketeering relating to the arms deal two decades ago. The corruption case could reveal his financial affairs such as the donations and soft loans he received from friends‚ family and benefactors to fund his lifestyle and pay for Nkandla.