Deputy president gives moving tribute to Madikizela-Mandela at Soweto memorial

ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela fought a good fight, deputy president David Mabuza said on Wednesday.

“Leading the despised masses from the front, you [ground] and crushed the tyranny of racial oppression,” he said. "Your courage in the face of death, imprisonment and banishment opened our eyes and inspired generations of freedom fighters. You are an embodiment of our struggle, a torch-bearer of our liberation.”

Madikizela-Mandela was banished to the small town of Brandfort in the Free State where she spent eight years in solitary confinement.

Mabuza was delivering the eulogy at the official memorial for Madikizela-Mandela at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto. The memorial was attended by thousands of mourners, many dressed in their ANC regalia and head scarfs in tribute to Madikizela-Mandela.

The day got off to a slow start but as it progressed people slowly trickled into the 40,000-seater stadium. The stadium was only half full as the main event is set to take place on Saturday when her funeral service will be held in the same venue.

A number of dignitaries and politicians attend the memorial, including Cabinet ministers, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, ANC stalwarts Graça Machel and advocate George Bizos, as well as members of opposition political parties.

There was also a strong contingent from the Madikizela and Mandela families. Among them was Mandla Mandela, who Madikizela-Mandela was in a legal battle with over former president Nelson Mandela’s estate.

Mabuza said Madikizela-Mandela’s was a “revolution of love” seeking to usher in a more humane world for all children, black and white. "To usher in a new dawn in human relations, you struck terror right at the heart of racial discrimination and injustice.”

The deputy president lauded Madikizela-Mandela, saying she had given everything to the struggle for freedom and asked for nothing in return. “Because of that, we are now enjoying fundamental rights to choose who our leaders are; we are enjoying the access to basic services such as clean water, electricity; and decent shelter over our heads.”

Mabuza said it took someone special to sacrifice their lives the way she had and, despite this, often be met with contempt. But she remained unrelenting, even in the last years of her life.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, who gave a tribute on behalf of the party, also admonished those who only criticised Madikizela-Mandela.

With Natasha Marrian