De Lille to attend EFF’s Madikizela-Mandela’s service in Brandfort

11 April 2018 - 13:20 Aphiwe Deklerk and Mzilikazi Wa Afrika
Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Embattled City of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille will be addressing Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s memorial service hosted by the EFF in Brandfort.

Her chief of staff‚ Pierrinne Leukes‚ confirmed on Wednesday morning that De Lille was currently on a flight to Bloemfontein but declined to comment further. "Speak to her directly. She is going there in her personal capacity‚" said Leukes.

On the EFF’s official programme‚ De Lille is listed as the "special colleague mayor". EFF leader Julius Malema confirmed that De Lille would be part of its programme. She is expected to speak at 4pm.

"She is coming as a speaker because she worked very close with uMama but she is not joining the EFF‚" said Malema.

The EFF is hosting its own memorial while the government has its official service at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

De Lille is facing renewed pressure from her party after it adopted a recall clause which has since been dubbed the "De Lille clause"‚ which allows the DA to recall its elected public representatives from office. According to the new clause‚ members who refuse to resign after the party has lost confidence in them‚ the DA terminates their membership.

