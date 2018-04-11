Malema told TimesLIVE‚ "She is coming as a speaker because she worked very close with uMama, but she is not joining the EFF."

De Lille thanked the EFF for inviting her to pay tribute to "our mother". She said Madikizela-Mandela "always spoke truth to power" to the previous and current regime.

She lashed out at critics of the late struggle icon‚ saying: "They are the same critics who did not say anything during the struggle against apartheid … who are they to criticise our mother?" Madikizela-Mandela‚ she said‚ "believed that the problems of our people know no political affiliation … she was there for every one of the poor people".

Sharing one of many memories of their time together‚ she described how, under the leadership of former president Thabo Mbeki they had marched to demand antiretroviral drugs.

"I’ve lost a dear friend‚" De Lille said. "She was not only the mother of the nation‚ she was the flower of the nation. Hamba kahle our sister. Hamba kahle our mother …. May your soul rest in peace."