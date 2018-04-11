Cyril Ramaphosa lashes those who ‘demonised’ Madikizela-Mandela

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned those who criticise Winnie Madikizela-Mandela "even in death".

"There are some within our borders and beyond who have sought to demonise her character even in death by referring to what they deem to be massive excesses on her praxis of the revolutionary struggle against apartheid," he said on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa, who was speaking at a memorial service at the Mphuthumi Mafumbatha Stadium in Mbizana in the Eastern Cape, said the struggle stalwart "hated" corruption.

"If there was anything Winnie hated‚ [it] was corruption and this demon that has come into our midst now called state corruption … and state capture.

"As Winnie served our people‚ she did not serve her own family. She did not serve any other interests. She only knew to serve the people of SA and that is what she was committed to," said the president.