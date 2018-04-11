National

MEMORIAL SERVICE

Cyril Ramaphosa lashes those who ‘demonised’ Madikizela-Mandela

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela hated corruption ‘and this demon has come into our midst, now called state capture’

11 April 2018 - 05:42 Nico Gous
Saluting a hero: A woman gestures after writing on a tribute wall with the portrait of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, which was unveiled outside ANC headquarters, Luthuli House, on Monday. Picture: REUTERS
Saluting a hero: A woman gestures after writing on a tribute wall with the portrait of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, which was unveiled outside ANC headquarters, Luthuli House, on Monday. Picture: REUTERS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned those who criticise Winnie Madikizela-Mandela "even in death".

"There are some within our borders and beyond who have sought to demonise her character even in death by referring to what they deem to be massive excesses on her praxis of the revolutionary struggle against apartheid," he said on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa, who was speaking at a memorial service at the Mphuthumi Mafumbatha Stadium in Mbizana in the Eastern Cape, said the struggle stalwart "hated" corruption.

"If there was anything Winnie hated‚ [it] was corruption and this demon that has come into our midst now called state corruption … and state capture.

"As Winnie served our people‚ she did not serve her own family. She did not serve any other interests. She only knew to serve the people of SA and that is what she was committed to," said the president.

Ramaphosa said the governing party would continue with its land reform programme to "correct the original sin of the violent dispossession of our people’s land and its wealth".

"Winnie will only rest in peace if we restore the dignity of our people by ensuring that they have an equal claim to the land of their forebears and their birth. I want to assure all that this we will not retreat from."

Ramaphosa hailed the activist as a symbol of female emancipation. "Throughout her life as a political activist‚ she did not conform to the politics of respectability and sexist gender roles. She did not see women as being inferior to men… She emerged out of every situation meant to break her even stronger and more powerful‚ more courageous and much more determined‚" he said.

Ramaphosa said Madikizela-Mandela earned the title "mother of the nation" during the struggle against apartheid.

He said she related to the impetuousness of the youth. "She identified more with the radicalism and impetuousness of the youth than with the conservatism associated with many of her age," the president said.

The memorial service was attended by, among others, leaders of the DA‚ UDM‚ IFP‚ EFF‚ Cope and the African Independent Congress.

People can write tributes to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on ANC headquarters wall

Similar tribute walls will be launched in other provinces, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says
National
1 day ago

THABO MBEKI: Nothing could extinguish the intense fire that burned in Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

The wind blows softly in her praise, howls violently against her persecutors, writes Thabo Mbeki
National
3 days ago

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Why we must remember Winnie with admiration and respect

'I’m wary of people being judged just by one set of behaviours rather than having their life viewed as a whole'
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Another ANC struggle veteran, Zola Skweyiya, dies
National
2.
Serving summons: committee seeks Hawks’ help on ...
National
3.
Protector asks for more time probing complaint ...
National
4.
Uncertainty over Mbombela contract with Rand Water
National

Related Articles

People can write tributes to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on ANC headquarters wall
National

THABO MBEKI: Nothing could extinguish the intense fire that burned in Winnie ...
National

It’s a lie that Winnie killed Stompie, says Vytjie Mentor
National

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Why we must remember Winnie with admiration and respect
Lifestyle

Trevor Manuel scathing of Magashule over Winnie’s Brandfort home
National

ANC’s Jeff Radebe arrived minutes too late to say goodbye to Madikizela-Mandela
National

JONATHAN JANSEN: Vicki, Winnie and the tortured South African narrative
Lifestyle

NATASHA MARRIAN: From inzile to isolated radical, death brought Winnie into the ...
Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: Winnie: forged in the fire of struggle
Opinion / Editorials

African leaders praise Madikizela-Mandela as anti-apartheid fighter
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.