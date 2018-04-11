Constitution already covers land reform, says expert

Amending the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation is not necessary as it is already provided for under current legislation, Prof Ruth Hall of the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies at the University of the Western Cape said on Tuesday.

Speaking during a seminar on the land issue on Tuesday, she said over the last 20 years the government had failed to give effect to the property clause that allowed for expropriation without compensation.

Hall said the debate on land reform needed to be refocused as it narrowly concentrated on how to get the land and not what will happen to it.

The core questions that need to be answered included: who should get the land and for what purposes, and what land should be targeted, said Hall.

"There is a need to put some clear proposals together around ‘equitable access’ and countering elite capture. This is the core land question. Our best suggestion for now is the National Land Reform Framework Bill, as proposed by the high-level panel, which would define ‘equitable access’ and create responsibilities on different spheres of government, especially municipalities, to engage with people seeking land, and establish transparent and accountable processes for prioritising those in greatest need. That is surely what equitable access means," said Hall.