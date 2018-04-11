On Wednesday, AfriForum filed criminal charges against National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams and six other senior members of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Monique Taute‚ head of AfriForum’s anti-corruption unit‚ said the complaint followed an anonymous letter AfriForum received that elaborated on allegations of serious criminal conduct. She said a plea was made in the letter that AfriForum ensure the rot within the NPA was not allowed to continue.

One allegation was that a witness protection vehicle was allocated to Abrahams‚ who then used the vehicle for personal benefit.

"I believe the suggestion here is that all government assets are strictly governed and that the logbooks‚ etc, must, at all times — even under covert circumstances — reflect the factual use of the asset‚ but in this case the NDPP has corruptly ensured a personal and/or gratuitous official benefit to which he is not entitled [sic]" Taute said.

Another allegation in the letter referred to a covertly funded fraudulent travel claim from four members of the NPA. Taute said the claims‚ submitted for authorisation to travel to Zeerust‚ misrepresented the fact that they actually travelled to Cape Town and spent R97‚000 of these covert funds.

She believed the allegations of corruption‚ fraud‚ theft‚ extortion and forgery were of an alarming nature and therefore requested the police to investigate the allegations made in the anonymous letter.