Three appointments for Supreme Court of Appeal announced

Free State Judge President Mahube Molemela‚ Johannesburg High Court Judge Tati Makgoka and Western Cape High Court Judge Ashton Schippers have been recommended by the Judicial Commission for appointment to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

The JSC made the announcement after it interviewed nine candidates for the three vacancies at the Office of the Chief Justice between Monday and Tuesday.

The recommended appointees could be viewed as a bid by the commission to ensure greater race and gender representation on the SCA bench.

Johannesburg High Court Judge Colin Lamont withdrew his application and was not interviewed.

The commission’s recommendations will be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ who will make the final appointments.