National

South African businessman who confronted Ajay Gupta ‘arrested’ in Dubai

10 April 2018 - 20:41 Nico Gous
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The South African businessman who confronted Ajay Gupta outside the Indian Consulate in Dubai last week has reportedly been arrested.

Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said Justin van Pletzen’s family phoned Dirco on Tuesday afternoon.

"According to his family‚ he has been arrested. They say he has informed them that he is in police custody."

The reason for Van Pletzen’s arrest remains unknown.

"We have no reason not to believe the parents here in South Africa. That is why we have dispatched our ambassador and staff."

Dirco contacted the South African embassy in Dubai to confirm Van Pletzen’s arrest. Mabaya said on Tuesday evening that the department was expecting more information from the South African embassy in Dubai in the next few hours.

A family member confirmed Van Pletzen’s arrest.

Van Pletzen confronted Ajay Gupta outside the Indian consulate in Dubai on Wednesday as part of a R300 bet.

He said if it wasn’t for the strict laws in Dubai he would have "tackled his head off his shoulders".

The 39-year-old father of two‚ who has been in the United Arab Emirates city since 2016‚ said he could hardly believe it when he called Ajay’s name‚ and the man came walking over to him – even shaking his hand.

"I wanted to tackle the head off his shoulders. But then I saw the bodyguard behind him and I thought to myself: If you tackle him you are going to get into big trouble‚ probably going to lose your job‚ probably going to go to jail. And I thought‚ just ask him the question. Ask him when he is going home to go face the music."

Ajay Gupta is considered by the Hawks to be a fugitive from justice after failing to hand himself over to authorities in February.

The Gupta family are also in trouble with tax authorities in their home country of India and have missed several deadlines to appear before tax authorities.

TimesLIVE

Guptas and Duduzane Zuma can’t be found so hearing testimony is cancelled

The parliamentary inquiry into state capture is to engage with the Hawks and other agencies to locate three Gupta brothers and Jacob Zuma’s son
National
5 hours ago

Guptas snub Indian tax authorities — again

The Times of India reports that an accountant arrived in their stead; the Gupta brothers have now been granted four extensions by the tax authorities
World
5 days ago

SA suffers from the greed disease, warns Pravin Gordhan

The public enterprises minister says the country is in a recovery phase and a new wave of optimism is evident following the dramatic revelations ...
National
12 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
South African businessman who confronted Ajay ...
National
2.
Three appointments for Supreme Court of Appeal ...
National
3.
Mispronouncing Mpumalanga is not racist, says ASA
National
4.
Guptas and Duduzane Zuma can’t be found so ...
National

Related Articles

Guptas and Duduzane Zuma can’t be found so hearing testimony is cancelled
National

Guptas snub Indian tax authorities — again
World / Asia

FERIAL HAFFAJEE: State capture - it isn't over. And you're still paying
Opinion

State-capture inquiry must probe broadcast deals
Opinion

High court clips Guptas’ wings
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.