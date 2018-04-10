Protesters marched to the Magistrate’s Court in Hermanus on Tuesday‚ calling for the release of people arrested during a thwarted land grab in the coastal town.

Vehicles‚ a satellite police station and part of a library were burned when protesters clashed with police and a security company after plots of land were marked out in March. Scores of people were arrested.

Looters stole stock from foreign-owned shops and foreign families were forced to flee.

Gcobani Ndzongana‚ an activist and administrator of the Facebook page Zwelihle Renewal‚ said in a post on Monday evening that residents of the township would march to the court to "demand the release of those who are arrested ... It’s all shut down no work for your safety."

Some of the arrested residents are appearing in court on Tuesday.

Pictures of the marchers‚ escorted by police‚ were tweeted early on Tuesday.