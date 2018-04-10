Parliament takes first step to examine Motlanthe panel’s report on SA’s laws

Parliament has taken the first step to deal with the high-level panel report chaired by former president Kgalema Motlanthe.

Parliament has appointed an ad hoc committee to deal with the report’s recommendations.

The 17-member panel, which was headed by Motlanthe, was tasked with examining how laws passed by Parliament since 1994 had affected the lives of South Africans — especially with regard to poverty, inequality and job creation‚ the redistribution of wealth‚ land reform, rural development, security of tenure and restitution, and nation building and social cohesion. It also had to identify legislative gaps.

The panel’s report was compiled after extensive countrywide consultations and public hearings spanning over 22 months. It made recommendations on, among other things, how to accelerate land reform, transform the education system, deal with inequality and address the urban/rural divide when it comes to the implementation of constitutional rights.