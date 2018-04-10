National

BREAKING NEWS: Athol Trollip dodges another no-confidence vote as meeting disintegrates, again

10 April 2018 - 12:23 Claudi Mailovich
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip. Picture: BRIAN WITBOOI
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip has once again dodged facing a motion of no confidence tabled in him by the EFF, as Tuesday’s special council meeting collapsed ahead of the vote — the second time this has happened in two weeks.

The meeting barely lasted an hour and a half, with most of the time spent on messages of condolences following the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela last week.

The meeting once again descended into a heckling match, even before the motion of no confidence was tabled or debated.

Eventually the meeting was “permanently adjourned” by speaker Jonathan Lawack, who is a DA member.

EFF councillor Zilindile Vena accused Lawack of seeking to sabotage the vote, saying he had “an agenda to collapse our meeting”.

The meeting had been called to deal with, among other things, the EFF’s motion of no confidence in Trollip.

The party raised the motion in a bid to punish the DA for not supporting the EFF’s position on the expropriation of land without compensation.

However, Lawack said that councillors were attempting to collapse the meeting.

“The council meeting is now permanently adjourned,” Lawack finally said, as he packed up his belongs and left council chambers. The councillors who would have supported Trollip and would have voted against the motion also stood up and left the council chambers.

Earlier in the meeting Lawack had said the debate should not “degenerate into something that is unbecoming”.

He warned that if this happened the meeting would be called off, and that he would have to be petitioned for another meeting.

Trollip said at a media briefing following the adjournment that the coalition partners were ready for the debate, just as they were ready for the debate on March 29.

However, he said the coalition government would not “be held ransom” by people who did not respect democratic outcomes such as the election of a coalition.

Nelson Mandela Bay is governed by a coalition of the DA, the Congress of the People (COPE), the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and the Patriotic Alliance (PA). The African Independent Congress (AIC) threw its support behind Trollip for the motion, in a bid to punish the ANC, its coalition partner, giving the Trollip camp 61 seats, which are needed for a majority.

“We are going back to work. We will not be held to ransom in that council chamber by people who don’t have the courage of their convictions, or the support for their chaotic and disrespectful and unacceptable behaviour,” Trollip said.

DA’s Athol Trollip remains upbeat on surviving EFF motion

The EFF, ANC and UDM to gun for Trollip in Nelson Mandela Bay no-confidence vote
