Jacob Zuma resumes Stalingrad bid to fend off prosecution

Advocate Hoosen Gani, for Zuma, said by June 8 everyone would be in a better position to work out how the matter should proceed.

The matter of the trial starting in November should be discussed at the next appearance and Zuma’s legal team was not agreeing to any subsequent enrolment, Gani said.

A smiling Zuma arrived in court as his supporters chanted his name. He turned to them, lifting his hands in greeting. Among those supporting him were Sihle Zikalala, chairman of the disbanded ANC KwaZulu-Natal leadership, premier of the province Willies Mchunu, former cabinet ministers Des van Rooyen and Faith Muthambi, uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesman Carl Niehaus and former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

None of the ANC leaders attending the court appearance was wearing ANC regalia, as directed by the party’s national executive committee. But many Zuma supporters who had marched to the court wore ANC T-shirts and waved party flags.

Zuma was joined in the dock by Christine Guerrier, representing Thales, from the company’s office in Paris.

After his brief appearance, Zuma addressed his supporters in isiZulu outside the court. He again claimed that the charges against him were trumped up and politically motivated.

Zuma said he wanted people to listen to the so-called spy tapes. This is despite his own legal counsel conceding at the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2017 that the 2009 decision to drop charges against him, based on the recordings, was irrational. On Friday, he accused the prosecutors of having a "grudge" against him.

"This case is back because of politics," he told the crowd speaking in isiZulu.

The spy tapes were recordings and telephone conversations which apparently showed political interference in the decision to charge Zuma.

Zuma said he was already being treated like a prisoner.

The former president is facing 16 charges — one count of racketeering, two counts of corruption, one count of money laundering and 12 counts of fraud. This is in relation to 783 questionable payments connected with the arms deal, over Shaik, was jailed for corruption.

Zuma claimed that he was an MEC in KwaZulu-Natal when the government had brought the arms. "Maybe it's my spirit that was there," he said again questioning what had he done.

