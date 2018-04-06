Traditional leaders in Burgersfort‚ Limpopo have called on mining magnate Patrice Motsepe to provide security for local mine workers in the wake of Monday’s petrol-bomb attack on a bus in the area that left six mine workers dead.

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack‚ which also left 28 mine workers injured. The bus transporting the mine workers was leaving the Modikwa platinum mine in Driekop outside Burgersfort on Monday night when the attack occurred.

Speaking on behalf of seven traditional leaders in the region on Thursday‚ Chief Masea Mohlala pleaded with Motsepe to provide safety measures for his mine workers following the tragic incident.

Mohlala said they were very hurt by the incident.

"We need to remain united and help the police in resolving this matter. Today, as the traditional leaders, we are happy to hear that perpetrators have been arrested‚" he said.

Mohlala said several mines in the area had been closed and Modikwa mine was the only one still operational. "We plead with you, chairman Motsepe, not to shut down the mine because our children will suffer‚" he said.