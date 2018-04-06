BUS ATTACK
Traditional leaders urge Motsepe to ensure miners’ security
Traditional leaders in Burgersfort‚ Limpopo have called on mining magnate Patrice Motsepe to provide security for local mine workers in the wake of Monday’s petrol-bomb attack on a bus in the area that left six mine workers dead.
Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack‚ which also left 28 mine workers injured. The bus transporting the mine workers was leaving the Modikwa platinum mine in Driekop outside Burgersfort on Monday night when the attack occurred.
Speaking on behalf of seven traditional leaders in the region on Thursday‚ Chief Masea Mohlala pleaded with Motsepe to provide safety measures for his mine workers following the tragic incident.
Mohlala said they were very hurt by the incident.
"We need to remain united and help the police in resolving this matter. Today, as the traditional leaders, we are happy to hear that perpetrators have been arrested‚" he said.
Mohlala said several mines in the area had been closed and Modikwa mine was the only one still operational. "We plead with you, chairman Motsepe, not to shut down the mine because our children will suffer‚" he said.
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe and Motsepe visited the Modikwa platinum mine on Thursday.
Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals and Anglo American Platinum co-own the mine.
Anglo American’s joint venture executive chairman Vishnu Pillay said they were united in grief with the family of the deceased and injured workers.
"The community and workers are torn apart by the mass-killing of the mine workers. We are appealing to everyone to support us in this difficult per-iod‚" he said.
Business Day reported on Wednesday that the bus ferrying workers home was petrol-bombed on Monday night on the R37 near Ga-Maroga village. The road links the small mining town of Burgersfort and dozens of mining houses operating from the Tubatse area.
It has been the scene of violent community protests over the years, with trucks and buses set alight regularly. However, until now no lives had been lost.
Community leaders and local businesspeople told Business Day that while the attack was initially thought to have been linked to protests over the non-implementation of social and labour plans by the mine, it was now believed there was a more complex conflict among local business people.
African Rainbow Minerals and Anglo Platinum bosses held urgent talks with unions and concerned stakeholders on Tuesday in an attempt to establish the motive behind the attack on the bus.
