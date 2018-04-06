Crucial police services could grind to a halt after the police failed to pay a service provider.

The police and State Information Technology Agency (Sita) failed to pay Forensic Data Analysts (FDA), which supplies critical infrastructure systems and services to the South African Police Service.

Police spokesman Brig Vishnu Naidoo‚ in a joint statement with Sita on Thursday‚ confirmed some of their systems were shut down.

"While the shutting down of the said systems is likely to affect the efficiency of certain operations within the police‚ they, however, do not completely bring operations to a halt. To ensure that operations can continue unhindered and that service delivery is not compromised‚ contingency plans have been put in place."

He said police were seeking legal advice and would not give out more information due to "serious security implications".

FDA director Keith Keating‚ in a statement on Wednesday night‚ threatened to "collapse" the criminal justice system. He said his company was not paid between December 1 2017 and March 31, and cut the police and Sita off from using its licensed software on Wednesday.