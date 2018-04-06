National

POLICE INFRASTRUCTURE

SAPS hobbled by failure to pay for vital systems

06 April 2018 - 05:45 Claudi Mailovich and Nico Gous
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH

Crucial police services could grind to a halt after the police failed to pay a service provider.

The police and State Information Technology Agency (Sita) failed to pay Forensic Data Analysts (FDA), which supplies critical infrastructure systems and services to the South African Police Service.

Police spokesman Brig Vishnu Naidoo‚ in a joint statement with Sita on Thursday‚ confirmed some of their systems were shut down.

"While the shutting down of the said systems is likely to affect the efficiency of certain operations within the police‚ they, however, do not completely bring operations to a halt. To ensure that operations can continue unhindered and that service delivery is not compromised‚ contingency plans have been put in place."

He said police were seeking legal advice and would not give out more information due to "serious security implications".

FDA director Keith Keating‚ in a statement on Wednesday night‚ threatened to "collapse" the criminal justice system. He said his company was not paid between December 1 2017 and March 31, and cut the police and Sita off from using its licensed software on Wednesday.

The FDA provides the police and Sita with infrastructure that includes firearm-permit and property-control systems and crime-exhibit management. Keating said Sita gave FDA a three-year contract for its firearm-permit system on October 31 2017. FDA claims it signed the agreement‚ but that Sita has yet to sign it.

Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts said on Thursday it was "shocked" and "disappointed" that "one man can hold the whole country to ransom by having the power to switch off the criminal-justice system".

In a related development, the police raided the homes of Keating and former police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane in December after a probe by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Ipid lifted the lid on an alleged forensic equipment supply pricing scam which saw the police pay up to 3‚000% more than the actual cost of items. A confidential document Ipid sent to police management showed how forensic supply companies were allowed to loot the state’s coffers for the last seven years.

It highlighted how Phahlane allegedly received hefty kickbacks‚ including luxury vehicles‚ for securing lucrative tenders for‚ among other things‚ the supply of latex gloves‚ disposable face masks and field radios.

Parliament hears of ‘major business and security risks’ regarding SAPS

Forensic Data Analysts, which supplies vital services to the police and the State Information Technology Agency, has not been paid for months, ...
National
10 hours ago

Home Affairs finally pays R100,000 prize money to anti-xenophobic group

The Khulumani Support Group will use the money for the Grahamstown Foreign Shop Owners’ Dialogue Platform’s efforts to curb violence in ...
National
15 hours ago

Joburg to raid liquor outlets over holiday weekends as assaults increase

Emergency services were obliged to respond to more assaults than vehicle crashes over the Easter weekend — with alcohol playing a big part
National
2 days ago

Anthony Jacobs first new permanent head of crime intelligence in seven years

It was reported earlier that Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole denied claims he ordered that internal complaints against Jacobs be dropped
National
7 days ago

Violence leads Bheki Cele to close major taxi routes in Mthatha

The affected routes are the R61 and the N2 junction to Maclear and Tsolo respectively
National
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Mining verdict leaves room for department to ...
National
2.
SAPS hobbled by failure to pay for vital systems
National
3.
Traditional leaders urge Motsepe to ensure ...
National
4.
Data show sharp rise of cancers and chronic ...
National / Health

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.