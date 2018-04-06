National

LIVE BLOG: All the drama as Zuma has his day in court

Former president Jacob Zuma appears in a Durban court on charges of racketeering, corruption, money laundering and fraud

06 April 2018 - 08:31 Staff Writers
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS
Almost 11 years after he was first served an indictment in the graft case against him, former president Jacob Zuma will finally have his day in court on Friday as he appears in the High Court in Durban.

Zuma is facing 16 charges — one count of racketeering, two counts of corruption, one count of money laundering and 12 counts of fraud.

Follow the day's action on our live blog:

