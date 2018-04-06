National

It’s a lie that Winnie killed Stompie, says Vytjie Mentor

06 April 2018 - 09:24 Nico Gous
Vytjie Mentor. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Vytjie Mentor. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Speaking at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's memorial service at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor said Madikizela-Mandela did not kill Stompie Seipei.

"Winnie Mandela never killed Stompie Seipei. Winnie Mandela never plotted for the killing of Stompie Seipei. Not a court of law‚ not the TRC [Truth and Reconciliation Commission] could link Mama Winnie Mandela directly as having planned and orchestrated or instructed that Stompie should be killed‚" Mentor said.

"It is a lie. It is a fallacy. It is an orchestration that has been perpetuated for decades. It is a lie and a fabrication that the governing party [ANC]‚ [that] I am a member of‚ never bothered to debunk and to expose as an untruth."

Madikizela-Mandela’s bodyguards‚ known as the Mandela United Football Club‚ abducted four boys from the house of Methodist minister Paul Verryn in December 1988.

Madikizela-Mandela was convicted in 1991 of kidnapping and being an accessory in the assault of Seipei‚ one of the boys who were kidnapped. Her six-year jail sentence was reduced to a fine and a suspended two-year sentence on appeal.

Trevor Manuel scathing of Magashule over Winnie’s Brandfort home

Manuel rips into the ANC secretary-general during his address at a memorial service  for Madikizela-Mandela
National
13 hours ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: From inzile to isolated radical, death brought Winnie into the fold

It was carefully planned, viciously executed and dramatically staged — there was a need to isolate Winnie from the party
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Winnie: forged in the fire of struggle

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela knew her mind and she spoke it with indifference to the consequences for her own wellbeing
Opinion
1 day ago

African leaders praise Madikizela-Mandela as anti-apartheid fighter

Zimbabwe is organisating a memorial service and hopes members of the ANC Women’s League will attend, while the AU calls her fight against ...
National
1 day ago

Jacob Zuma lauds Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and mourns her loss

‘Despite torture, banishment and persecution, Winnie Mandela stood firm and resolute in ensuring that the struggle continued until victory was won’
National
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Zuma claims again that charges are politically ...
National
2.
Lamola says land expropriation would ‘honour’ ...
National
3.
SIU to probe graft claims at Eskom, Transnet and ...
National
4.
Jacob Zuma’s corruption case postponed to June
National

Related Articles

Trevor Manuel scathing of Magashule over Winnie’s Brandfort home
National

Madikizela-Mandela to have highest level funeral offered to a civilian
National

JONATHAN JANSEN: Vicki, Winnie and the tortured South African narrative
Lifestyle

NATASHA MARRIAN: From inzile to isolated radical, death brought Winnie into the ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.