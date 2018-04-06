It’s a lie that Winnie killed Stompie, says Vytjie Mentor

Speaking at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's memorial service at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor said Madikizela-Mandela did not kill Stompie Seipei.

"Winnie Mandela never killed Stompie Seipei. Winnie Mandela never plotted for the killing of Stompie Seipei. Not a court of law‚ not the TRC [Truth and Reconciliation Commission] could link Mama Winnie Mandela directly as having planned and orchestrated or instructed that Stompie should be killed‚" Mentor said.

"It is a lie. It is a fallacy. It is an orchestration that has been perpetuated for decades. It is a lie and a fabrication that the governing party [ANC]‚ [that] I am a member of‚ never bothered to debunk and to expose as an untruth."

Madikizela-Mandela’s bodyguards‚ known as the Mandela United Football Club‚ abducted four boys from the house of Methodist minister Paul Verryn in December 1988.

Madikizela-Mandela was convicted in 1991 of kidnapping and being an accessory in the assault of Seipei‚ one of the boys who were kidnapped. Her six-year jail sentence was reduced to a fine and a suspended two-year sentence on appeal.