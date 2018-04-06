FDA furious that its SAPS and Sita contracts cancelled by Parliament

Forensic Data Analysts (FDA) lashed out against the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Thursday, saying it was "shocked and disappointed with the fact that one man can hold the whole country to ransom by having the power to switch off the criminal justice system".

Scopa chair Themba Godi had not taken kindly to FDA announcing it would shut down the systems it provides to the South African Police Service (SAPS) and State Information Technology Agency (Sita), after they failed to pay FDA, which supplies critical infrastructure systems and services.

FDA had said in a statement early on Friday morning that it did not say the criminal justice system would be switched off; "rather, critical systems relied on by the SAPS would be suspended, that would have an impact on the criminal justice system".

"FDA is shocked and disappointed that Scopa regards the suspension of services to the SAPS ‘as holding the whole country to ransom’. Scopa has deliberately and expressly ordered and instructed the termination of all contracts with FDA and payments to be withheld with immediate effect. This was applied by Scopa to all contracts with FDA and related entities, without having been presented with any proof of irregularities on any contract," the statement read.

FDA director Keith Keating had said in a first statement, threatening the suspension of services on Wednesday night‚ that his company was not paid between December 1 2017 and March 31 2018, and cut the SAPS and Sita off from using its licensed software on Wednesday. FDA maintained that it had continued to deliver services regardless of the non-payment.

In March, Scopa had demanded that National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole sort out the mess concerning the continuation of multi-million-rand "suspect contracts" with FDA. The committee had ordered the scrapping of FDA’s contracts with the SAPS and Sita. The company had made R460m from direct payments from the SAPS alone since the inception of the contract.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigations head Matthew Sesoko said in Parliament that payments continued, despite the committee and the police watchdog agreeing in 2017 that the agency should not continue procuring services from FDA.

Godi had indicated that the call by Scopa not to continue with the payments of the contract arose from the fact that the officials themselves were questioning the legality of the contracts. "Scopa then said if there is illegality, the officials should not pay. Scopa did not just make the call in a vacuum, the call was informed by the concerns from the officials."

FDA, however, said Scopa was the single entity to "turn the tide", as FDA believed it was on Scopa’s instruction that the SAPS and Sita suspended its performance in terms "of valid awards and contracts".

"It must be clearly stated that the ‘call’ by Scopa to cancel contracts on questions of illegality by officials, were made despite senior counsel having advised that the contracts are valid and payments are lawfully due to FDA. This active encouragement for the SAPS and Sita to act unlawfully creates an untenable precedent. Scopa did not just ‘make a call’, but instructed the SAPS and Sita to cancel all contracts and suspend all payments with immediate effect," FDA said on Friday.

The SAPS and Sita had indicated in a joint statement on Thursday that some of the systems were shut down, as FDA had threatened.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo‚ in a joint statement with Sita on Thursday‚ confirmed some of their systems were shut down.

"While the shutting down of the said systems is likely to affect the efficiency of certain operations within the police they, however, do not completely bring operations to a halt. To ensure operations can continue unhindered and that service delivery is not compromised‚ contingency plans have been put in place," the statement said.

Sithembele Senti, Sita spokesperson told Business Day on Friday that the status quo remained.