MADIKIZELA-MANDELA

Winnie museum still on track, says Magashule

Ace Magashule insists funds for the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela museum are not missing

05 April 2018 - 05:40 Genevieve Quintal and Claudi Mailovich
Members of the ANC Women’s League march through Orlando to lay a wreath at the Soweto home of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, April 4 2018. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES
Members of the ANC Women’s League march through Orlando to lay a wreath at the Soweto home of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, April 4 2018. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES

Former Free State premier and current ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule insists the funds given to the province for a museum in Brandfort honouring Winnie Madikizela-Mandela are not missing.

Madikizela-Mandela was placed under house arrest for eight years in the Free State town in 1977.

The house she lived in was to be turned into a museum.

"From around 2006-2007 we have been engaging the family on this matter. There is no government money missing," Magashule said on Wednesday.

"I don’t know how many times we have to clarify and repeat [this], but the museum in Brandfort will be there."

Allegations of corruption related to the museum project were lodged with the public protector in the Free State.

However, the public protector’s office in the province reportedly declined to investigate, leaving it in the hands of Parliament to probe.

National
Reports indicate that a 2015 Gobodo forensic audit found irregularities in the Free State government’s running of the project through the Independent Development Trust.

Madikizela-Mandela died in hospital on Monday afternoon after a long illness. Political parties from across the spectrum and supporters continued to visit her Soweto home in Orlando West on Wednesday to pay tribute to the woman known as "mother of the nation".

ANC Women’s League members marched to her house in her honour and Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association members stood in the street outside singing.

Among those visiting the house earlier on Wednesday was former president Jacob Zuma, who saluted Madikizela-Mandela for her tireless and unwavering commitment to the freedom of her people and their liberation from racism and bondage. He said there was no doubt that she shortened the road to liberation in SA.

Zuma said he was in Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal when he heard the news and that he had been shocked by it.

He said Madikizela-Mandela was brave and politically clear.

"We have lost a mother, a leader, a comrade, a cadre of a special type.

"No one can doubt her contribution that she did shorten the distance to our final day of liberation," Zuma said.

Delegations from the South African Communist Party and the Inkatha Freedom Party also visited Madikizela-Mandela’s home on Wednesday.

