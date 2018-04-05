Winnie museum still on track, says Magashule

Former Free State premier and current ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule insists the funds given to the province for a museum in Brandfort honouring Winnie Madikizela-Mandela are not missing.

Madikizela-Mandela was placed under house arrest for eight years in the Free State town in 1977.

The house she lived in was to be turned into a museum.

"From around 2006-2007 we have been engaging the family on this matter. There is no government money missing," Magashule said on Wednesday.

"I don’t know how many times we have to clarify and repeat [this], but the museum in Brandfort will be there."

Allegations of corruption related to the museum project were lodged with the public protector in the Free State.

However, the public protector’s office in the province reportedly declined to investigate, leaving it in the hands of Parliament to probe.