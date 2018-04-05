Trevor Manuel scathing of Magashule over Winnie’s Brandfort home

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel ripped into ANC secretary-general and former Free State Premier Ace Magashule on the restoration of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s house in Brandfort.

She was banished to Brandfort in the Free State from 1977 to 1986.

"This is the same [former] premier who protests the approvals for the Estina dairy [project] totalling some R220m in two weeks. This is the same former premier whose daughter is a beneficiary of a R130m housing contract‚ but now informs us that this minuscule project to restore the house to which our mother was banished has taken 11 years and can’t get done‚" Manuel said.

"He says, ‘Well, everybody knows the money hasn’t disappeared.’ Where is the money that was budgeted for? And even the numbers he talks about for the restoration of that very basic house‚ for the R3m he talks about‚ what does he want to do? Does he want to gold plate the window frames? Does he want to put in a jacuzzi? Does he also want to air condition the house? No‚ that must remain that place of pain."