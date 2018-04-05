Sapo says shutdown of its website was an ‘isolated incident’

The recently recapitalised South African Post Office (Sapo) said on Wednesday that the shutdown of its website for three days due to non-payment to its service provider was an "isolated incident", adding that only convenience features, such as tracking, had been unavailable.

The Sapo’s domain was suspended on March 19, and although payment was immediately made, the website failed to function at a time when the embattled state-owned enterprise (SOE) is struggling to stabilise its finances and restore its reputation.

The primary cause of the suspension of the website was due to non-payment of the Sapo’s domain name renewal fee for its website but, subsequently, certain files had failed to load. "The payment reminder was sent to an obsolete e-mail address. This has now been rectified," said Sapo spokesperson Bongani Diako.

Reports had suggested that a payment amount of R125.40 — sent on February 1 — had not been paid to the service provider, Domain Name Services Africa (DNS Africa).

Calvin Browne, of DNS, said in a blog post that technical difficulties had arisen when the domain name was reinstated, including that the website had been registered in 1997 when a legacy e-mail registration system was used.

There were, however, other difficulties, including that there were more name servers than listed in the registration, and some registered servers did not recognise the domain. This prevented accurate, or trustworthy, communication between servers and the website, if any communication at all.

"It is no wonder things took so long to come back up once the domain was reinstated," said Browne. It was possible that the errors could occur on other Sapo domains, which were up for renewal.

Diako said it was an isolated incident and that customers had been affected by, among other things, being unable to look up branch locations or track parcels. There had been no effect on services, said Diako.

"We have made sure that the issue is flagged with several individuals in the Post Office to prevent it from happening again," said Diako.

The technical difficulties come as Sapo is lobbying to take over the payment of social grant distribution — through Post Bank — which has also applied for a banking licence.

In the 2018 budget, the Treasury had said Sapo had narrowed losses from R1.1bn in 2015-16 to R978m in 2016-17, and government had allocated R3.7bn for the entity to pay down its debt.

Over the medium term, Sapo is to focus on diversifying its business to reduce revenue, reducing costs, and improving operational efficiencies.