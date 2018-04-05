Parliament hears of ‘major business and security risks’ regarding SAPS

The status of some procurement agreements entered into by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) with Forensic Data Analysts (FDA) were a "major business and security risk to the organisation", parliament’s portfolio committee on police said.

Francois Beukman, chairman of the committee, said in a statement on Thursday that it had noted reports that a service provider was threatening to terminate essential software services due to non-payment.

FDA, an entity that supplies critical infrastructure systems and services to SAPS and Sita, said in a statement on Wednesday that it had rendered services to SAPS from December 1 2017 to March 31 2018, without payment of any of the invoices it issued. The FDA said it was awarded a three-year contract by Sita on October 31 2017, which was subject to the conclusion of a written agreement being signed.

FDA had signed it, while Sita, had, to the best of FDA’s knowledge, not signed the agreement for services provided from November 1 2017. FDA claimed that, nonetheless, it continued to provide the services, but has not yet seen any payment for the work.

"FDA has informed SAPS and Sita that to continue providing critical services to SAPS, directly or through Sita, is unjustifiable and irresponsible in circumstances where payments are unlawfully withheld and where FDA will receive no payments in the foreseeable future. FDA has funded their operations and services to SAPS and Sita without receipt of any remuneration since December 2017," the statement released on Wednesday read.

The FDA had said it would [have suspended] use of and access to proprietary licensed software and ancillary support services by midnight on Wednesday unless an appropriate agreement could be reached with SAPS before system shutdown. FDA said SAPS and other stakeholders have been duly warned about the risks involved, "but have acquiesced regardless of the impacts. The minister was informed and his office was the only one to respond, stating the National Commissioner of Police had been [asked] for feedback."

The consequences of not paying, according to FDA, included that SAPS officials may not be unable to check in and out of duty; that they may be unable to lawfully possess or use firearms; and that firearms and ammunition in the possession of SAPS may not be accounted for during the suspension period.

It could also lead to SAPS officials being unable to access and manage evidence in the Forensic Science Laboratory; that the chain of custody may be broken of millions of exhibits in the Forensic Science Laboratory; that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) may be unable to remove evidence to be used in court proceedings; and that SA may be in breach of certain international treaties involving Interpol and the UN.

Beukman said the threat to cut services will have a negative impact on policing and service delivery in the policing environment. "The situation is untenable and national police management must address the matter as a priority."

He added that the committee was of the view that the quality of the management of procurement and the contract management of technology in SAPS was well below par, and urgent intervention was needed by the National Commissioner to clean things up.

Beukman said the status of some of the procurement agreements entered into by SAPS and Sita are a major business and security risk to the organisation. "Contingency plans must be in place to avert any threat or interruption of business and software systems."