Leaders call for security after six mineworkers die in petrol-bombed bus

Traditional leaders in Burgersfort‚ Limpopo‚ have called on mining magnate Patrice Motsepe to provide security for local mineworkers in the wake of Monday’s petrol bomb attack on a bus in the area which left six mine workers dead.

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack‚ which also left 28 miners injured.

The bus transporting the miners was leaving the Modikwa Platinum Mine in Driekop outside Burgersfort on Monday night when the attack occurred.

Motsepe and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe visited the Modikwa Platinum Mine on Thursday. Speaking on behalf of seven traditional leaders in the region‚ Chief Masea Mohlala pleaded with Motsepe to provide safety measures for his workers following the tragic incident.

Mohlala said they were very hurt by the incident. "We need to remain united and help the police in resolving this matter. Today, as the traditional leaders, we are happy to hear that perpetrators have been arrested."

He said several mines in the area had been closed and Modikwa Mine was the only one still operational. "We plead with you, chairman Motsepe, not to shut down the mine because our children will suffer."

Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals and Anglo American Platinum co-own the mine. Anglo American’s joint venture executive chair Vishnu Pillay said they were united in grief with the family of the deceased and injured workers. "The community and workers are torn apart by the mass killing of the mineworkers. We are appealing to everyone to support us in this difficult period."