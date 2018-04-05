The Department of Home Affairs has paid the Khulumani Support Group R100‚000 in prize money for use by the Grahamstown Foreign Shop Owners’ Dialogue Platform‚ following a lengthy battle about the correct winner of the 2015 Mkhaya Migrant Award‚ the Legal Resources Centre (LRC) said on Thursday.

The prize money was paid to Khulumani on Wednesday‚ the LRC said.

The Mkhaya Migrant Awards were launched in 2015 by the minister of home affairs in an effort to address xenophobic violence against foreign migrants in SA and honour the valuable work done by the migrant community.

Khulumani Support Group nominated Mbulelo Lipile‚ the founder of the Grahamstown Foreign Shop Owners’ Dialogue Platform‚ in the category Most Integrated Community. The nomination was motivated by Lipile’s efforts to secure a peaceful co-existence between local and foreign shop owners‚ based on civic agreements forged among all role-players and witnessed by local South African Police Service (SAPS) officers‚ said the LRC.

The LRC said the forum spearheaded an initiative that demonstrated the spirit of inclusiveness towards migrants and foreign nationals by actively promoting tolerance‚ integration‚ unity and social cohesion. In response to xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals who owned spaza shops in Grahamstown‚ the forum also helped resolve conflicts between the local and foreign spaza shop owners‚ as well as conflicts between shop owners and the local community.

Although Lipile’s nomination was accepted as the winning nomination‚ the minister of home affairs decided to award the prize to Makana Municipality on behalf of the Makana Community‚ said the LRC.

In February 2018‚ the Khulumani Support Group and Lipile‚ represented by the LRC‚ instituted proceedings in the Grahamstown High Court to compel the minister of home affairs to award the prize to Lipile and pay the prize money to Khulumani Support Group as the charity of his choice. The department agreed to settle the matter.

The LRC pledged that, "The R100‚000 will be used to further the work of the Foreign Shop Owners’ Dialogue Platform in creating a peaceful community free from xenophobic violence."