Department of Justice gets two new communications specialists

05 April 2018 - 18:12 Genevieve Quintal
Michael Masutha. Picture: Sowetan
Seasoned communicator Mukoni Ratshitanga has been appointed new spokesperson for the Department of Justice and Correctional Services, the department announced on Thursday.

Ratshitanga was former president Thabo Mbeki’s spokesperson during his term in office and the years since his recall and resignation as state president.

He has 20 years’ experience and has also served as the head of communications for the Public Investment Corporation and spokesperson for union federation Cosatu.

The department said Ratshitanga will, in the near future, be joined by Max Mpuzana as media liaison officer. Mpuzana has extensive experience in government communications, particularly in the justice, crime prevention and security cluster.

Justice Minister Michael Masutha congratulated Ratshitanga and Mpuzana on their appointments.

