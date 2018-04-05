The DA wants to double the child-support grant if it gets into government next year.

Party leader Mmusi Maimane said on Thursday that the amount should be raised to R800 if it is to be sufficient to raise a child and fight malnutrition. He was addressing the media in Tshwane on the party’s proposed resolutions ahead of this weekend’s elective conference.

"I think it is criminal in SA that one in four children die every day thanks to malnutrition. So whatever the social assistance package you put forward to South Africans‚ invariably [it] does not address the question of malnutrition‚" said Maimane.

He said the DA was looking to raise the amount to bring it in line with what it costs to raise a child. "There have been a number of debates ... there were people who raised the debate about ‘can we put vouchers on the table?’ that will be debated."

He said others favoured a cash transfer, but "even with including the increase this year to R410, it simply isn’t sufficient as an assault on malnutrition".

Maimane was accompanied by Gwen Ngwenya‚ head of policy‚ who said the DA’s policy resolutions were meant to create a country that worked for all.

"For us to get an SA that works ... we must articulate how we are going to get people to work‚ we secondly must articulate how we are going to create the environment for work, and thirdly how we are going to ensure that nobody is left behind and out of work‚" said Ngwenya.

Maimane said as part of ensuring that no one was left out of the job market‚ the DA was proposing to introduce an exemption certificate that would allow workers to get into jobs paying below minimum wage. This was meant to get workers who had been unemployed for more than a year to work even when their employer could not afford the minimum wage.

Maimane said the DA was also looking at creating a two-tier system at higher education level where some universities, such as the University of the Witwatersrand and the University of Cape Town, would focus on research while others focused on skills development.