Auditor-general holds fire on missing Black Business Council donation

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has decided not to investigate the use of public funds transferred to the Black Business Council (BBC), despite a request by the DA to do so.

The request followed allegations that suspended BBC president Danisa Baloyi had taken a R5m donation from Airports Company SA (Acsa) intended to fund the BBC’s transformation lobbying programme. But the money was not deposited into the BBC’s bank account.

Baloyi has denied the allegations, which are being investigated by auditing firm SizweNtsabulaGobodo. Charges of theft and fraud have been opened against former BBC fund raiser Dominic Ntsele and Merit Energy‚ which received the cash from Acsa for the BBC.

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies has defended the allocation to the BBC, saying it is important to sustain business organisations and that the BBC is just one of several his department supports.

Makwetu said in a reply to a request by the DA’s David Maynier that the "statutory audit teams in the respective votes have been alerted to these risks. We will await the outcome of their tests of the specific items and report these at the conclusion of the 2018 audits."

He had decided not to investigate the allegations of the missing R5m donation as these were being dealt with by the BBC.

"I believe that it is appropriate for us to provide space for the BBC to deal with the matter before taking any further action. Once the outcome of the investigations by the BBC is available we will determine whether there are additional audit responses necessary in the audit of the Acsa accounts for 31 March 2018."

Maynier said he was disappointed that Makwetu had decided not to investigate the use of public funds transferred to the BBC.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za