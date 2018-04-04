National

WATCH: South African man confronts Ajay Gupta in Dubai

Video proves that man linked to state capture scandal is holed up in Dubai

04 April 2018 - 11:08
Justin Van Pletzen, a South African in Dubai, spotted Ajay Gupta at an office block on April 4, 2018. Van Pletzen greeted Ajay and shook his hand before reminding him that he was wanted back in So...
Justin Van Pletzen, a South African in Dubai, spotted Ajay Gupta at an office block on April 4, 2018. Van Pletzen greeted Ajay and shook his hand before reminding him that he was wanted back in So...

Justin Van Pletzen, a South African in Dubai, spotted Ajay Gupta at an office block on April 4, 2018. Van Pletzen greeted Ajay and shook his hand before reminding him that he was wanted back in South Africa.

Here is a video recording of the encounter:

Justin Van Pletzen, a South African in Dubai, spotted Ajay Gupta at an office block on April 4, 2018. Van Pletzen greeted Ajay and shook his hand before reminding him that he was wanted back in So...

MPs want Faith Muthambi in jail for Gupta links

DA and ANC MPs agree that the former communications minister should be hauled before the ethics committee
National
1 day ago

Letters reveal business rescue plans for eight Gutpa companies

While asking for extensions, there are potential buyers for Shiva Uranium, which the Guptas bought in 2010
Companies
1 day ago

SA suffers from the greed disease, warns Pravin Gordhan

The public enterprises minister says the country is in a recovery phase and a new wave of optimism is evident following the dramatic revelations ...
National
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Five suspects arrested in connection with death ...
National
2.
Madikizela-Mandela’s Free State home to become a ...
National
3.
Several dams overflow due to improved rainfall — ...
National
4.
Vicki Momberg back in court for appeal — ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.