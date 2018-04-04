WATCH: South African man confronts Ajay Gupta in Dubai
Video proves that man linked to state capture scandal is holed up in Dubai
04 April 2018 - 11:08
Justin Van Pletzen, a South African in Dubai, spotted Ajay Gupta at an office block on April 4, 2018. Van Pletzen greeted Ajay and shook his hand before reminding him that he was wanted back in South Africa.
Here is a video recording of the encounter:
