STRUGGLE HERO
SA pays tribute to charismatic Winnie
Political and civil society leaders and ordinary South Africans visited the Mandela home in Soweto on Wednesday to offer their condolences on the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
The home remained a hive of activity as opposition party supporters mingled with members of the governing party to honour a woman largely described as charismatic, energetic and a pillar of the struggle against apartheid.
EFF leader Julius Malema, who was close to Madikizela-Mandela, said she should be defended in death after she was vilified in life.
Malema implored all South Africans across the political spectrum to unite and honour Madikizela-Mandela at her memorial service on April 11 and her funeral on April 14.
President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special official funeral for Madikizela-Mandela. This is reserved for people of "extraordinary credentials".
"Mam’ Winnie deserves the highest respect our nation can demonstrate in honour of a patriot and citizen who served our nation and humanity at large with distinction during our liberation struggle and throughout our democratic dispensation," Ramaphosa said on Tuesday.
The president also declared that all national flags in the country and diplomatic missions abroad should fly at half mast until the evening of April 14. Ramaphosa also declared national days of mourning from Tuesday until her burial.
Madikizela-Mandela testified in Malema’s favour during his disciplinary hearing that led to his expulsion from the ANC and he referred to her as his mother.
People in Johannesburg expressed condolences to the Mandela family on April 3 2018 after the death of South Africa's struggle stalwart, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
Madikizela-Mandela remained an ANC member until the end, but always supported the EFF and its leaders and remained close to them.
Since the death of Madikizela-Mandela, there was a strong focus on her having been implicated in the death of Stompie Seipei, and violent comments she made in the international media. "We are saying to South Africans, because we failed to defend her when she was still alive, the least we can do is to defend her in her death and not allow the racists to insult her, without you coming out in your numbers to defend her because you know the truth about who is Winnie Mandela," Malema told a large group of EFF supporters.
Malema said earl;ier that Madikizela-Mandela died with her integrity intact.
"Because she never sold out. Even when she was in isolation, she never befriended the enemy. We are saying to mama, rest in peace, we will continue the good fight," Malema said.
"Winnie Mandela was supposed to be president of SA," Malema told the crowd. "But the men in the ANC were threatened by a woman and the whites were threatened by an African woman. That’s why they did everything to destroy her."
Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane told journalists outside the Mandela home that Madikizela-Mandela was celebrated and embraced by all political parties.
"We’ve just had an opportunity to meet with the leadership of the EFF led by her own son Julius. Together with Floyd [Shivambu], who is now inside with comrade president Thabo Mbeki," Mokonyane said.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane was among those who brought messages of condolences to her Soweto house. He said Madikizela-Mandela was a hero and that she was a leader who was not chosen to lead but "chose to lead".
Other notable leaders to visit the Mandela home were National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete, National Council of Provinces chairwoman Thandi Modise, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize and ANC general secretary Ace Magashule.
