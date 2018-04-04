SA pays tribute to charismatic Winnie

Political and civil society leaders and ordinary South Africans visited the Mandela home in Soweto on Wednesday to offer their condolences on the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The home remained a hive of activity as opposition party supporters mingled with members of the governing party to honour a woman largely described as charismatic, energetic and a pillar of the struggle against apartheid.

EFF leader Julius Malema, who was close to Madikizela-Mandela, said she should be defended in death after she was vilified in life.

Malema implored all South Africans across the political spectrum to unite and honour Madikizela-Mandela at her memorial service on April 11 and her funeral on April 14.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special official funeral for Madikizela-Mandela. This is reserved for people of "extraordinary credentials".