Nhlanhla Nene to go public on code red SOEs

Cash-strapped SAA is likely to be classed red and Eskom amber

04 April 2018 - 05:40 Hilary Joffe
Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
SA’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have been classified "red", "amber" or "green" in a matrix put together by the Treasury, while Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says he plans to go public soon on those coded "red", with a view to turning them around.

State-owned enterprises are one of the major drainers of the fiscus. Several turnaround strategies have been mooted by their various boards and management teams, but they have all come to nought. So did most done by external consultants.

Nene revealed this on Tuesday in an interview after he announced that the South African Revenue Service (SARS) had collected a net R1.216-trillion for the 2017-18 tax year, just slightly short of February’s revised revenue target of R1.217-trillion. This was more than R48bn below last February’s budget projection.

Nene said he was happy with the outcome and the budget deficit would come in within 0.1 percentage point of February’s estimates.

SARS undershoots Treasury's tax collection target

Revenue of R1.216-trillion was collected in the 2017-18 fiscal year — lower than the most recent estimate of R1.217-trillion, and much lower than the ...
Sars: will Mcebisi Jonas take Moyane’s job?

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas has been widely touted for the post of interim commissioner
WATCH: Can Mark Kingon’s new broom sweep SARS clean?

South African Revenue Service acting commissioner Mark Kingon talks to Business Day TV about his plans to turn the institution around
