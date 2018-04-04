National

Minister signs 27 renewable energy agreements after two-year delay

04 April 2018 - 17:41 Agency Staff
Jeff Radebe. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Jeff Radebe. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe has signed the latest round of agreements with 27 independent power producers (IPPs) after more than two years of delays.

The deals promise to revive the country’s renewable-energy programme that was once the world’s fastest growing, but has floundered amid the delays. The projects being signed will release R56bn of investments over the next two to three years, Radebe said.

Radebe, who was appointed in February by President Cyril Ramaphosa, had said the agreements would be signed last month, but a last-minute court challenge by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA and civil society organisation Transform RSA caused a further delay.

The groups, which argue the renewable projects threaten jobs, were unsuccessful in an attempt to block the agreements.

Before that, Eskom stalled for more than two years on the government-brokered deals to buy renewable power from private generation projects, with executives saying it was expensive and not always available. The cash-strapped utility has since had its management and board overhauled.

Bloomberg

Power to the people

Private power-generation programme gets a boost after change of leadership, writes Johann Barnard
Investing
6 days ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Low-energy SA — the World Economic Forum’s ultimate insult

South Africa came second to last in the forum’s Energy Transition Index; is there the will to abandon coal, bypass unnecessary nuclear and move ...
Opinion
19 days ago

EDITORIAL: Just whistling in the wind

Renewable energy is here. It is cheaper; it is cleaner; and consumers of the world prefer it
Opinion
21 days ago

EDITORIAL: Numsa’s poor power play

The latest round of IPP deals could unlock R56bn in new investment. So why would Numsa stand in its way?
Opinion
20 days ago

How to remove the Eskom albatross from around SA’s neck

The generation assets are a deadweight in the utility’s hands, and need to be sold to the private sector, write Tobias Bischof-Niemz and Johan van ...
Opinion
2 months ago

Selling more electricity to rest of Southern Africa may rescue Eskom

Cross-border trade can alleviate regional shortages, profit Eskom, relieve local consumers and aid renewables, write Jason Mann and Victoria Barr
Opinion
4 months ago

Renewable energy can boost township economy

Enabling infrastructure for socioeconomic integration is the foundation for doing business with rest of the world, writes Jacob Mamabolo
Opinion
4 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
High Court finds for Chamber of Mines regarding ...
National
2.
Minister signs 27 renewable energy agreements ...
National
3.
The SACP will not support Zuma in court — but ...
National
4.
ANC and others pay tribute to Madikizela-Mandela ...
National

Related Articles

Mantashe’s snubbing of key interest groups digs a deeper hole for party
Opinion

Minister and CEO named in strategic fuel ‘heist’
National

ANTHONY BUTLER: Low-energy SA — the World Economic Forum’s ultimate insult
Opinion / Columnists

Integrated Resource Plan goes back to Cabinet
National

Integrated resource plan sent back to Cabinet for reprocessing
National

HILARY JOFFE: Government’s timidity is odd given that it has to rely on private ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.