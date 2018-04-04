Jacob Zuma lauds Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and mourns her loss

Former president Jacob Zuma has sent his condolences to the Mandela family on the death of stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who died on Monday after a long illness.

"She fought bravely and became a symbol of the resilience and fighting spirit of our people, in the face of extreme provocation and subjugation by the racist apartheid state," he said in a statement. "Despite torture, banishment and persecution, Winnie Mandela stood firm and resolute in ensuring that the struggle continued until victory was won."

Zuma saluted her for her tireless and unwavering commitment to the freedom of her people and their liberation from racism and bondage and said there can be no doubt that she shortened the road to liberation in SA.

Zuma visited the family at her Soweto home in Orlando West on Wednesday, in what was a low-key occasion, after which he was flanked by family representative Themba Matanzima.

Zuma, who had been recalled and subsequently resigned as president of SA in February, thanked President Cyril Ramaphosa for announcing a national official funeral for Madikizela-Mandela. “This is a national hero. That is how we should say goodbye to her,” hesaid.

Ramaphosa has also declared that all national flags in the country and diplomatic missions abroad should fly at half mast until the evening of April 14, when her funeral will take place. He also declared national days of mourning from Tuesday until her burial.

Zuma said he was in Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal when he heard the news and that he had been shocked by it. “I couldn’t believe it because in the recent times she would go to the hospital and come out. It had become almost a comforting thing that whenever she went, going for a check-up, she would come back.”

He said she was a leader not only recognised within the ANC and in the country, but by the world.

“Not just because she was a wife of our leader, our icon, Nelson Mandela, but because in her own name and right, she made a contribution to our struggle. A very remarkable and noticeable contribution in many respects,” Zuma said.

“There are many who joined the struggle because they saw her fighting [while] her husband [was] in prison, not knowing when he will come out. She represented many of the mothers who had their husbands in prison, in exile, whose names are not known. Some of them would never be known.

“She also encouraged them that you could not just sit and say my husband is arrested. You join in and fight. She gave this inspiration to everyone — to men and women. But her bravery to face the enemy was something beyond understanding as a woman. She was brave, she was politically clear. She could not be confused by anything. She was, at the same time, a mother of many,” Zuma said.

“We have lost a mother, a leader, a comrade, a cadre of a special type. No one can doubt her contribution that she did shorten the distance to our final day of liberation. So to us it is a big loss.”

Zuma’s visit to the family home comes two days before he is expected to appear in the Durban High Court on charges of racketeering, money-laundering, fraud and corruption.