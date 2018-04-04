Forensic probe into allegations of fraud at student aid scheme concluded

A forensic investigation into allegations of fraud and corruption in the allocation of National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funds has been concluded and the Department of Higher Education said it was pushing to clean up the scheme.

The contents of the report are yet to be made public.

Minister Naledi Pandor said last week that the final report of the investigation was submitted to the department on March 15.

"The report is being analysed and measures based on the findings and recommendations will be considered," she said in a written response to a question from the DA.

It will be imperative to ensure efficiency at NSFAS, with the government phasing in free higher education. The scheme has been dogged by corruption, which has seen countless disadvantaged youths missing out on higher education opportunities.

According to the 2018 budget review, the scheme would provide bursaries for undergraduate university and technical and vocational education and training college students from homes with a household income of below R350,000 a year.

The bursary will cover the full cost of study, which includes tuition, study material and subsidised meals and accommodation and/or a travel allowance.