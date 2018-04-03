Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to be given state funeral

"Mam’ Winnie deserves the highest respect our nation can demonstrate in honour of a patriot and citizen who served our nation and humanity at large with distinction during our liberation struggle and throughout our democratic dispensation."

This means the South African flag will immediately fly at half-mast at all flag stations countrywide and South African diplomatic missions abroad.

"This will be observed until the evening of April 14 2018. The president has further declared national days of mourning from today‚ April 3 2018 until April 14 2018."

The official memorial service will be held at the Regina Mundi Catholic Church on Mkhize Street in Soweto on April 11. The official funeral will be held at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on April 14.

Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday at the age of 81 at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg after a long illness for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year. She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones‚ the family said in an official statement.

