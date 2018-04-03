The mood changed dramatically when EFF leader Julius Malema arrived at the home of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Orlando West‚ Soweto on Tuesday.

Malema was accompanied by EFF leaders Floyd Shivambu and Dali Mpofu. His red Mercedes-Benz led a crowd of vocal EFF members who had been gathering nearby‚ singing struggle songs.

For the first time‚ the main gate at the house was closed by men controlling access into the home. The crowd quadrupled after Malema’s arrival.

As the EFF members continued to sing‚ a group of ANC Women’s League members, who had come to offer their prayers to the family, walked out the gate singing a song that lashed out at Malema for leaving the ANC. The women were accompanied by former KwaZulu-Natal premier Zweli Mkhize.

Madikizela-Mandela had been close to Malema and encouraged him to return to the ruling party. The struggle icon died on Monday at the age of 81 at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg. She died after a long illness‚ for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year.

Malema said the country should come together irrespective of political affiliation to pay its respect to Madikizela-Mandela.

He said the woman he affectionately referred to as his mother was a “unifier”.

“It is only Winnie Mandela who can hold Malema this side and [President Cyril] Ramaphosa that side,” Malema said, referring to a picture of them taken at her 80th birthday celebration.

Malema said Madikizela-Mandela must have “the most beautiful funeral”, which must be befitting of the mother of the nation.

He said his party should mobilise for her memorial service and her funeral, as she deserved a dignified goodbye.

“A spear has fallen. We are here to pick up the spear and continue to fight,” Mandela said.

Addressing EFF supporters outside her house, he said that if the EFF were fascists, “then Mama Winnie was a superior fascist, because we learnt our politics from Winnie Mandela. The ABC of politics, we learnt it from Winnie Mandela.”

Malema said when he was expelled from the ANC, it was to her house that they came to for comfort.

Earlier on Tuesday Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane said Madikizela-Mandela was celebrated and embraced by all political parties.

“We’ve just had an opportunity to meet the leadership of the EFF led by her own son Julius. Together with Floyd [Shivambu], who is now inside with comrade president Thabo Mbeki,” Mokonyane said.

A family representative said her funeral, which would take place on April 14, would be held in Fourways, but did not give more details as to the memorial service that would take place on April 11.