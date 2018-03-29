National

SA suffers from the greed disease, warns Pravin Gordhan

29 March 2018 - 15:42 Staff Writer
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: REUTERS
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: REUTERS

Greed is the main illness affecting SA‚ according to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Speaking at an event to commemorate the life of Ahmed Kathrada on Wednesday in Johannesburg‚ Gordhan said the struggle veteran lived up to the principles of democracy‚ non-racialism and non-sexism, and worked in the interest of the majority.

The minister said following dramatic revelations about state capture‚ SA was in a recovery phase and starting to witness a new wave of optimism.

So ... there will be a R20m party? That’s public funds that are going to be used to celebrate the departure of the ANC secretary-general from the Free State.

"But I don’t think it’s a foolish optimism. It’s an optimism marked with the realistic sense of the challenges that lie in front of us‚" he said.

"So‚ is it tomorrow that there will be a R20m party? That’s public funds that are going to be used to celebrate the departure of the ANC secretary-general from the Free State‚" he said‚ referring to a planned farewell party for outgoing Free State premier Ace Magashule.

Deputy President David Mabuza has also lambasted the Free State government for throwing the farewell party for Magashule — now the ANC’s secretary-general.

Referring to the party‚ Gordhan said it was time for the principles of the Kathrada generation to be revived.

Speaking about the leaked Gupta e-mails‚ he said it was still "fascinating to meet people whose names appear in those e-mails and they say‚ ‘But I don’t know anything about it. That’s not me‚ I don’t think those e-mails are correct.’ And yet there is so much evidence abundantly available to connect all of these people to the phenomenon of capture."

He said the governing party was on the mend, but cautioned‚ "Let’s not fool ourselves. There is a huge fight back to recover lost ground‚ so to speak. Democrats across the board have it in their interest to make sure that the governing party remains the governing party because it still has the greatest potential to deliver [the] transformation this country requires."

