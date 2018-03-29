Lawyer Richard Spoor will lodge the planned class action lawsuit against Tiger Brands and Enterprise Products on Thursday, on behalf of people who contracted listeriosis and the families of those who died.

Spoor‚ in conjunction with Bill Marler from Marler Clark attorneys in the US‚ will use 10 applicants as representatives for families who lost loved ones or people who survived listeriosis but may have been injured.

They will ask that Tiger Brands and Enterprise Products, its subsidiary, be found liable for death and injury caused by listeria-contaminated products.

Secondly‚ they will seek compensation for families or survivors who come forward and join the class action.

Their papers will be filed at the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday.

There are plans to advertise the class action so that more survivors or families of the dead come forward.

This will include running adverts on radio‚ in newspapers and at stores where polony‚ viennas and other cold meats were sold. Tiger Brands will be asked to pay for the adverts.

The legal case relies on the fact that the specific ST6 strain of listeria monocytogenes‚ which infected 91% of people who died‚ was found at the Tiger Brands Enterprise factory in Polokwane.

The law firm represents almost 70 people in the class action so far.