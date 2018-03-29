Pretoria court dismisses bid to block $4.7bn in renewable-energy deals

On Thursday, a Pretoria court dismissed a bid to block $4.7bn in renewable-power contracts, a spokesperson for the Department of Energy said, removing an obstacle to the first major investment deal under President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The last-minute legal challenge was lodged earlier this month by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and Transform RSA, a group that has lobbied for ousted president Jacob Zuma in the past.

It was opposed by the department and Eskom, which had been due to sign 27 mostly wind and solar deals with independent power producers (IPPs).

The court said Numsa and Transform RSA’s legal application was not urgent and should be set aside. The two had argued that the deals would lead to coal-sector job losses and should be scrapped.

"Although we acknowledge the judgment we are dissatisfied," Transform RSA president Adil Nchabeleng said, adding that his group would appeal the ruling.

A spokesperson for Eskom said it was ready to sign power purchase agreements with the IPPs when it received a directive from the Department of Energy to do so.

