Athol Trollip survives another day after chaotic council meeting is halted

The EFF's planned motion of no confidence in the DA mayor was not discussed, and it is not clear when the meeting will take place again

29 March 2018 - 11:56
The EFF out in full force in front of the Nelson Mandela Bay city hall, where a motion of no confidence in DA mayor Athol Trollip was meant to take place, on March 30 2018. Picture: ANGUS NEL
The EFF out in full force in front of the Nelson Mandela Bay city hall, where a motion of no confidence in DA mayor Athol Trollip was meant to take place, on March 30 2018. Picture: ANGUS NEL

Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Jonathan Lawack has indefinitely adjourned Thursday’s special council meeting after chaos erupted in the council in the morning.

A motion of no confidence against mayor Athol Trollip, scheduled to be tabled by the EFF‚ was meant to be discussed.

Lawack, who is a member of the DA, said he had the power to adjourn the meeting, and that he had decided to do so.

It was not clear when the meeting that would address the motion would take place again. The decision was preceded by heckling in council.

A scuffle broke out when DA councillor Rano Kayser allegedly touched EFF councillor Zilindile Vena. This led to DA leader Mmusi Maimane intervening before city manager Johann Mettler also attempted to calm the councillors down.

Other councillors such as Lukhanyo Mrara also got involved in an attempt to defend their leaders.

Former UDM deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani demanded that Maimane leave council chambers. Maimane was there to support Trollip.

The debate had not yet taken place when the meeting was adjourned.

It was expected that Trollip would have survived the motion after the Patriotic Alliance and the African Independent Congress threw their weight behind the coalition, which would have given the coalition the 61 votes that was needed for a majority.

With HeraldLIVE

 

AIC warns ANC that it will punish it if it reneges on its Matatiele promise

AIC spokesman Aubrey Mhlongo says his party changed its position in Nelson Mandela Bay after the ANC rejected moving Matatiele back into KwaZulu-Natal
Politics
26 minutes ago

DA and coalition partners will survive Nelson Mandela Bay fracas, thanks to God

Scores of supporters turned out for mayor Athol Trollip, who is facing a motion of no confidence on Thursday because of, says Trollip, Julius ...
Politics
19 hours ago

Anyone but the DA in charge of Nelson Mandela Bay, says Holomisa

The UDM leader says his party will not support Athol Trollip or anyone else from his party
Politics
1 day ago

