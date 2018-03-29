Athol Trollip survives another day after chaotic council meeting is halted

Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Jonathan Lawack has indefinitely adjourned Thursday’s special council meeting after chaos erupted in the council in the morning.

A motion of no confidence against mayor Athol Trollip, scheduled to be tabled by the EFF‚ was meant to be discussed.

Lawack, who is a member of the DA, said he had the power to adjourn the meeting, and that he had decided to do so.

It was not clear when the meeting that would address the motion would take place again. The decision was preceded by heckling in council.

A scuffle broke out when DA councillor Rano Kayser allegedly touched EFF councillor Zilindile Vena. This led to DA leader Mmusi Maimane intervening before city manager Johann Mettler also attempted to calm the councillors down.

Other councillors such as Lukhanyo Mrara also got involved in an attempt to defend their leaders.

Former UDM deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani demanded that Maimane leave council chambers. Maimane was there to support Trollip.

The debate had not yet taken place when the meeting was adjourned.

It was expected that Trollip would have survived the motion after the Patriotic Alliance and the African Independent Congress threw their weight behind the coalition, which would have given the coalition the 61 votes that was needed for a majority.

