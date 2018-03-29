National

Anthony Jacobs first new permanent head of crime intelligence in seven years

29 March 2018 - 18:20 Claudi Mailovich and Naledi Shange
SA’s scandal-ridden police crime intelligence unit has its first new permanent head in almost seven years.

Police minister Bheki Cele on Thursday announced the appointment of Lt-Gen Anthony Jacobs to the position, which was vacated by Lt-Gen Richard Mdluli in January, following his suspension in 2011.

Jacobs is a former head of crime intelligence in the Western Cape.

Ndluli, who was finally sacked earlier in 2018, is currently on trial in the High Court in Johannesburg‚ where he is to face allegations that he was behind the 1999 kidnapping and assault of a man who was having an affair with Ndluli’s customary wife. The man‚ Oupa Ramogibe‚ was later shot dead.

Mdluli had also weathered numerous allegations of fraud and corruption and had been on paid leave for the seven years‚ costing the taxpayers about R10m.

Cele also unveiled a new divisional commissioner of detective services, Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili, as well as a new divisional commissioner of protection and security services, Lt-Gen Samson Shitlabane.

Lt-Gen Moeletsi Sempe becomes the new provincial commissioner for the Free State.

Cele said each of the new appointees had more than 23 years’ experience.

However, Eyewitness News has also linked the new crime intelligence head to controversy.

The broadcaster linked Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole to a plan, prior to the appointment being made official, to have internal complaints against Jacobs withdrawn.

But Sitole denied claims that he had instructed Western Cape crime intelligence head Mzwandile Tiyo to withdraw internal complaints against Jacobs.

Cele and Sitole said Jacobs had been vetted and had no criminal record nor scandal attached to him. Sitole said Jacobs had been granted security clearance.

"I think he is clean and I never called for anyone to clean him up‚" Sitole said.

Jacobs takes over a position which has been riddled with controversy.

Earlier this year‚ former police minister Fikile Mbalula had expressed concern over the post of the head of crime intelligence‚ saying the position had seen 12 acting divisional commissioners in the past five years.

Commenting on the appointments‚ Cele said: "When you see their CVs‚ you will smile."

He stressed that the SAPS was now recruiting people with proper qualifications‚ adding that the days when people saw the police service as a place where one could simply apply "to try their luck", were gone.

All the appointments were effective immediately.

Former crime intelligence boss has cost taxpayers R12.2m, says DA

Richard Mdluli, who has been charged with kidnapping, was on paid leave, receiving his full salary and bonuses, until January this year
14 days ago

SA’s law enforcement agencies remain captured

Fresh moves against Jacob Zuma’s erstwhile foes suggest SA’s law enforcement agencies remain captured
14 days ago

JACQUES PAUW: It's time Ramaphosa fired Zuma's keepers

'Ramaphosa has learnt a hard lesson with Malusi Gigaba by affording him a second chance. Don't shift them, get rid of them'
16 days ago

Five institutions Zuma broke or undermined

The appointment of Tom Moyane, a Zuma ally, as Sars commissioner in 2014 set in a motion the erosion of this key institution
1 month ago

