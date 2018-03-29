National Treasury has recommended an investigation of acting Sassa CEO Pearl Bhengu‚ for her role in "compromising" plans for a new grant payment system.

A Treasury report, which was sent to the of the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in February but has not been made public‚ finds that Bhengu and executive regional manager Zodwa Mvulane dragged their feet in evaluating a proposal from the South African Post Office (Sapo) to take over the grants payment system.

According to the report‚ which Times Select has seen‚ the delay that was created by Bhengu and Mvulane opened the door for them to appoint Rangewave Consulting last December — instead of just implementing the deadlines for Sapo to take over the payments.

Rangewave Consulting was appointed on a three-month contract‚ worth R11m‚ to provide IT and technical advice to Sassa.

