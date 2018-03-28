National

Vicki Momberg’s sentence reaffirms SA’s race double standards, AfriForum says

28 March 2018 - 14:44 Naledi Shange
Vicki Momberg just after she was sentenced to 3 years in Randburg Magistrate court, March 28 2018. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ SIMPHIWE NKWALI
Vicki Momberg just after she was sentenced to 3 years in Randburg Magistrate court, March 28 2018. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ SIMPHIWE NKWALI

AfriForum has expressed displeasure at the jail term given to convicted racist Vicki Momberg by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

Momberg will effectively spend two years behind bars as one year of her three-year sentence was suspended, on condition that she is not found guilty of committing a similar offence in the next three years.

The civil rights organisation said it considered the prison sentence imposed on Momberg as a reaffirmation of the double standards in SA‚ especially regarding race.

"[The] inconsistency being applied in this country regarding minorities has reached the level of absurdity. The reality in SA is thus that a white person who insults a black person goes to prison‚ while a senior officer in the defence force who says that white people’s eyes and tongues must be stabbed out, is simply asked nicely not to repeat it‚" AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets said.

#VickiMomberg was trending all day on Wednesday after the estate agent was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment, one year of which was suspended by the Randburg Magistrate’s court.

"In addition‚ an influential political leader talking about genocide is rewarded with an invitation to join the ruling party‚" he added‚ referring to EFF leader Julius Malema.

AfriForum said that in the past year, it had laid charges against 113 people who publicly incited rape‚ murder‚ assault and even genocide against white people.

"Up until now‚ no significant progress has been made with these cases‚" the group said.

Momberg began serving her sentence on Wednesday after being denied bail pending an application for leave to appeal against the sentence by the court.

She went on a racist rant shortly after being a victim of a smash-and-grab in Johannesburg in 2016‚ loosely hurling the k-word 48 times at police officers and 10111 operators who had tried to assist following her ordeal. Her tirade was caught on camera and the video soon went viral.

KARYN MAUGHAN: Investec CEO in landmark case on racism

Is the k-word still racist when it is used by a black person? This question is at the heart of a crimen injuria case being brought by Investec CEO ...
News
12 days ago

CARMEL RICKARD: Blow for Facebook racist

Former police officer takes his case to labour court after losing his job because of violent, anti-white comments on Julius Malema's Facebook ...
Opinion
6 days ago

New app hopes to identify where and when racist incidents happen

The Zimele Race Report app, developed by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and the Innovation Hub, has been launched to coincide with Anti-Racism Week
National
13 days ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Nat Geo accepts its role in propping up racism

Editor Susan Goldberg says before the 1970s, its articles and photography 'did little to push readers beyond the stereotypes
News & Fox
13 days ago

