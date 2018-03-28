Vicki Momberg’s sentence reaffirms SA’s race double standards, AfriForum says

AfriForum has expressed displeasure at the jail term given to convicted racist Vicki Momberg by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

Momberg will effectively spend two years behind bars as one year of her three-year sentence was suspended, on condition that she is not found guilty of committing a similar offence in the next three years.

The civil rights organisation said it considered the prison sentence imposed on Momberg as a reaffirmation of the double standards in SA‚ especially regarding race.

"[The] inconsistency being applied in this country regarding minorities has reached the level of absurdity. The reality in SA is thus that a white person who insults a black person goes to prison‚ while a senior officer in the defence force who says that white people’s eyes and tongues must be stabbed out, is simply asked nicely not to repeat it‚" AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets said.