National

Shortened time in which to complain about Eskom’s tariff request is ‘unfair’

28 March 2018 - 13:45 Robert Laing
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Shortening the time electricity consumers have to object to Eskom’s requested 33% tariff increase by two weeks is unfair, civil rights campaigner Ted Blom said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Besides being plagued with massive fraud orchestrated by its staff and the Zuptas, Eskom is further suffering a considerably bloated staffing complement, believed to be at least 30,000 more than necessary when compared with overseas utilities of similar electricity output," Blom said.

"This overstaffing, together with abysmal productivity and cost controls, has seen Eskom’s tariffs escalate by over 500% in the past 10 years and a capital build programme overspend of more than 500% with six-year delays."

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has moved public hearings forward by about two weeks, providing objectors with substantially less preparation time, Blom said.

"Should Nersa grant Eskom the R66bn claimed for past losses, it will immediately translate to a 30% hike over and above the 20%-30% hike Eskom is believed to be targeting through their mid-year tariff increase application, before the end of 2018."

Blom said Eskom had a massive and growing surplus of electricity, which was being compounded by the forced implementation of additional, more expensive and subsidised renewables.

"It appears something will have to break before the ruling party will take remedial action, and it looks like it will be SA Inc, because at this stage nobody is listening to common sense".

Eskom board ‘cleaning up corruption and curbing costs’

Eskom’s new board has instituted lifestyle audits of all employees two levels below the group CE
Companies
9 hours ago

Parliament issues summons for former SAA chair Dudu Myeni, Duduzane Zuma and three Gupta brothers

The five have ignored invitations to speak before the state-capture inquiry, forcing the portfolio committee on public enterprises to issue the ...
National
1 day ago

Eskom still in dire straits, MPs hear

The utility is struggling with liquidity, profits and revenue have fallen, and Nersa’s tariff increase puts its ability to produce power at ...
Companies
1 day ago

Outa says Eskom has overspent by more than R280m on primary energy

Outa estimates that primary energy expenses‚ which are largely related to coal procurement‚ have increased excessively since 2010
Companies
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Durban High Court cleans up ahead of Zuma’s first ...
National
2.
Motorists will be hard-hit by April fuel price ...
National
3.
Public Works wins court order to stop Vryheid ...
National
4.
Vicki Momberg’s sentence reaffirms SA’s race ...
National

Related Articles

TREVOR MANUEL: First order of business is clarity of thought that compels right ...
Opinion

Investors ‘excited about SA despite land reform uncertainty’
Economy

TRYPHOSA RAMANO: Where Gordhan must start
Opinion / On My Mind

Gordhan promises extensive changes at troubled SOEs
National

Persistent Eskom brings fresh charges against whistle-blower Suzanne Daniels
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.