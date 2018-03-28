Shortened time in which to complain about Eskom’s tariff request is ‘unfair’

Shortening the time electricity consumers have to object to Eskom’s requested 33% tariff increase by two weeks is unfair, civil rights campaigner Ted Blom said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Besides being plagued with massive fraud orchestrated by its staff and the Zuptas, Eskom is further suffering a considerably bloated staffing complement, believed to be at least 30,000 more than necessary when compared with overseas utilities of similar electricity output," Blom said.

"This overstaffing, together with abysmal productivity and cost controls, has seen Eskom’s tariffs escalate by over 500% in the past 10 years and a capital build programme overspend of more than 500% with six-year delays."

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has moved public hearings forward by about two weeks, providing objectors with substantially less preparation time, Blom said.

"Should Nersa grant Eskom the R66bn claimed for past losses, it will immediately translate to a 30% hike over and above the 20%-30% hike Eskom is believed to be targeting through their mid-year tariff increase application, before the end of 2018."

Blom said Eskom had a massive and growing surplus of electricity, which was being compounded by the forced implementation of additional, more expensive and subsidised renewables.

"It appears something will have to break before the ruling party will take remedial action, and it looks like it will be SA Inc, because at this stage nobody is listening to common sense".