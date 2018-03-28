Parliament to summons Markus Jooste over Steinhoff saga

Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste is to be summonsed to appear before a parliamentary hearing on the developments within the group.

This was decided by the four parliamentary committees — finance, trade and industry, public accounts, and public service and administration — that on Wednesday held a hearing on Steinhoff.

The summons follows Jooste’s refusal to appear voluntarily at the two hearings the committees have so far held.

His reasons are that he resigned as CEO on December 6 and therefore cannot make a meaningful contribution; and that he is facing investigation by the Financial Services Board and the Hawks.