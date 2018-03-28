Motorists brace for big jump in fuel prices

South African motorists are bracing themselves for huge increases in fuel prices, effective on Wednesday, April 4.

A litre of petrol in Gauteng will be 72c more expensive for 95 octane, and 69c a litre for 93 octane, the Central Energy Fund said on Wednesday. The price of diesel rises by 65.2c a litre.

Coastal price increases are 62c a litre for 95 octane petrol, 59c a litre for 93 octane, and 55.1c a litre for diesel.

The increases include 52c a litre in increased levies announced in the budget in February.

The Central Energy Fund said on Wednesday that the under-recovery in 95 octane petrol on March 27 stood at about 10.7c, and at about 8.2c on 93 octane.

The price of petrol dropped by 36c a litre in March.