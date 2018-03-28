National

Motorists brace for big jump in fuel prices

South African drivers will pay as much as 72c more for a litre of fuel, as new levies come into effect

28 March 2018 - 15:30 Staff Writer
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

South African motorists are bracing themselves for huge increases in fuel prices, effective on Wednesday, April 4.

A litre of petrol in Gauteng will be 72c more expensive for 95 octane, and 69c a litre for 93 octane, the Central Energy Fund said on Wednesday. The price of diesel rises by 65.2c a litre. 

Coastal price increases are 62c a litre for 95 octane petrol, 59c a litre for 93 octane, and 55.1c a litre for diesel.

The increases include 52c a litre in increased levies announced in the budget in February.

The Central Energy Fund said on Wednesday that the under-recovery in 95 octane petrol on March 27 stood at about 10.7c, and at about 8.2c on 93 octane.

The price of petrol dropped by 36c a litre in March.

Treasury has no debt-to-GDP ratio target

National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane says the ratio is stabilising and not ‘shooting through the roof as happened during the medium-term ...
Economy
10 hours ago

Court ruling leaves credit providers in catch-22 situation

Court ruling compels lenders to use alternative means to reward or deny consumers access to credit
Companies
12 hours ago

Increasing state spending and raising taxes fuels poverty

The tax changes deliver a triple blow to low-income households and worsen income inequality, writes Luke Muller
Opinion
12 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Primary source of listeriosis remains unknown, ...
National
2.
SCA rules Malusi Gigaba may not appeal in ...
National
3.
Social grant beneficiaries liable for R10 ...
National
4.
Bheki Cele and Khehla Sitole to name new head of ...
National

Related Articles

Reserve Bank cuts repo rate for second time in five years
Economy

Treasury has no debt-to-GDP ratio target
Economy

Court ruling leaves credit providers in catch-22 situation
Companies / Financial Services

Increasing state spending and raising taxes fuels poverty
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.